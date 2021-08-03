Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $6.16 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $129.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

