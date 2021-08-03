Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $549,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 75,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

