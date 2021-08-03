Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $240.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $468.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.01. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

