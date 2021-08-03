Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after acquiring an additional 590,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

