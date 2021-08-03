Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 101,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

