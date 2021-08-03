Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,010 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,376,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,697.09 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,485.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

