Brookstone Capital Management Takes $10.87 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 233,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 55,199 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $48.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96.

