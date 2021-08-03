Brookstone Capital Management Takes $6.19 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

