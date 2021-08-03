Brookstone Capital Management Takes $6.47 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.43.

