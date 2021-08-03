Brookstone Capital Management Takes $9.38 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

