Brookstone Capital Management Takes $9.40 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.