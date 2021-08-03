Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,407.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 84.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Shares of COF opened at $160.10 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

