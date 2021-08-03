Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.84% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GUSH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period.

GUSH stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23.

