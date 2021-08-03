Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 30,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 120,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

