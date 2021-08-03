Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $8,423,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $154.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.