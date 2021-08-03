Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.46% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after buying an additional 374,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after buying an additional 87,634 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after buying an additional 80,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

