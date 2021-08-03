Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,793,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of L Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 687.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

LB stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

