Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $368.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.