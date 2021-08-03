Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,691 shares of company stock valued at $9,368,500. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.