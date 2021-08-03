Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Brown & Brown worth $43,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

