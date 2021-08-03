BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.03

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$107.03 and last traded at C$106.00, with a volume of 91430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$97.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.5905661 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

