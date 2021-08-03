BTIG Research Lowers Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $16.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NKLA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 1,959,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,087,380. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 197,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 129.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $30,169,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

