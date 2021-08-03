Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Short Interest Update

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. 14,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,149. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

