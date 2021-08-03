Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.24. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

