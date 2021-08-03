Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BVRDF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

BVRDF traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.24. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.