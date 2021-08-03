Burency (BUY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Burency coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Burency has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $521,506.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burency has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.78 or 0.00807124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00094861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042322 BTC.

About Burency

Burency is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

