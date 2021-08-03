BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.67. 8,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.