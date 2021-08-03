Byron A. Scordelis Sells 9,412 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $327.68. The stock had a trading volume of 354,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,083. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $336.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,621,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 102,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

