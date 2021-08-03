Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $237.03 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $237.03 million and approximately $78,202.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00596458 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

