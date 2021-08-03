Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Reaches $89.83 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $89.83 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00365142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000682 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,695,779,700 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,494,769 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

