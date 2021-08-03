BZEdge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, BZEdge has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $226,220.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00102560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00145094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.94 or 0.99716365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.14 or 0.00848183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

