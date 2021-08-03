BZEdge (BZE) Market Capitalization Hits $223,633.29

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $223,633.29 and $3.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00100463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00139458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,637.37 or 1.00519263 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.62 or 0.00844533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

