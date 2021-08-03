C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,480 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.87% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $109,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $91.16. 48,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,317 shares of company stock worth $2,125,667 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

