Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1,800.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,146.63.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,900.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,862.79. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

