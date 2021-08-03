Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1,800.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,146.63.
Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,900.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,862.79. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.
In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
