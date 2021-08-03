CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of CACI opened at $268.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.04.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CACI International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CACI International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

