Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $2,496,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after buying an additional 266,193 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.77. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

