CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.48

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.48 and last traded at C$38.15, with a volume of 524795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CAE to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.21 billion and a PE ratio of -219.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million. Research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.4727073 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

