CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CAIXY remained flat at $$0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 630,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,087. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.