CaixaPay (CXP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00100531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00141352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.27 or 0.99914198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.00844484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

