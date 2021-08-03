Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.53

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.53 and last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 113953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.19 million, a P/E ratio of 216.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.79.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,087,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $17,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

