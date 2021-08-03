Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 112,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 58.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 12.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $151.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

