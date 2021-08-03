Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.00

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.00 and last traded at C$60.72, with a volume of 5802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$683.48 million and a PE ratio of 32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$138.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 59.01%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$119,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,912. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at C$1,569,828.20.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

