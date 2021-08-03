California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 104,400 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $2,954,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $265,302.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $27.94. 370,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,204. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $11,664,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $341,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $2,173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 51.0% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

