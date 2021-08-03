California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 10,475 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

