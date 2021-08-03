California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 17,540 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Switch worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Switch by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Switch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

SWCH opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $997,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at $59,583,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

