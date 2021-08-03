California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 28,713 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Tronox worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,094,000 after buying an additional 232,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,992,000 after purchasing an additional 540,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,711,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 99,567 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

