California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of GrowGeneration worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $16,309,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 128,553 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 242,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 110,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

