California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cryoport worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cryoport by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

