California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of GrowGeneration worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRWG. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $641,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.20 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

