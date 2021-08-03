California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,680,000 after buying an additional 119,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

